New Tampa Bay mall concepts diversify beyond retail

Citrus Park Town Center when it was still a Westfield mall in 2017. Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Going to the mall used to mean browsing stores, getting a soft pretzel, and maybe seeing a movie. Now, it could mean going to work or school, playing pickleball, or — in Tampa — go-karting.

Driving the news: Massive arcade and entertainment center Elev8 Fun Tampa opened last week in the Citrus Park Town Center, taking over the spot Sears left in 2018.

Days later, the mall's Regal Cinemas abruptly closed as its parent company looks to exit bankruptcy.

Why it matters: Citrus Park's new tenant could give new life to one of the two Tampa Bay mega-malls that foreclosed during the pandemic.

The big picture: Traditional malls across the country are facing "extinction-level decline," University of South Florida economics professor Chris Jones, who's studied malls, tells Axios.

Jones blames an overdevelopment of shopping centers that started with a push toward suburban expansion in the 1950s and '60s and picked up with the popularity of outlets and strip malls in the 2000s.

The excess of options outpacing demand, combined with the emergence of online retail in the 2010s, fueled the downturn, he said.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic, when people who formerly used malls to gather traded shopping centers for spots outside.

As customers returned post-lockdown, the malls that survived did so by diversifying outside retail, adding more food and entertainment options — like Elev8 Fun.

Zoom in: Elev8 wants to use massive mall vacancies like Citrus Park's to its advantage, installing adventure arcades that include go-kart tracks, bowling alleys, mini-golf, ropes courses, and laser tag. Think Dave & Busters on steroids.

Tampa is its second location. The company that started in Sanford plans to expand to more shopping malls in Florida, and eventually nationwide, with a mission to bring families back to traditional malls.

Coming soon: Martin County's Jensen Beach. Elev8 is slated to open in a mall there this winter.

Between the lines: Citrus Park isn't the only re-imagined mall concept in Tampa Bay. Since 2020, University Mall has been slowly transforming into an urban mixed-use community and tech hub called [email protected] — an effort that tech innovators hope will drive Tampa to become the next Silicon Valley.

Companies reimagining concepts like warfare technology and video production have already moved in.

Meanwhile, Sarasota Square will be demolished and turned into a mixed-use community much like Water Street Tampa, the developer who bought the mall recently announced.

What they're saying: Shifting to the live, work, play model may save malls, Jones said, but it's not a guarantee. Some, like Sarasota Square, will have to come down completely.