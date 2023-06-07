Tampa Bay mayors learn from the rest of the nation
To help better Tampa Bay, three mayors left town last week.
Driving the news: Tampa, St. Petersburg and Largo's mayors returned from the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday.
The big picture: They joined around 200 mayors of cities with more than 30,000 residents, representing dozens of states.
- Panel topics include managing the influx of migrants, supporting startups, electric vehicles, developing passenger rail, and promoting tourism.
Zoom in: St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said he learned a lot from a panel on "tapping the power of DEI and accessibility" that will help inform his search for a chief equity officer.
- He bonded with the mayors of Nashville and Jackson, Mississippi, over discussions of preemption.
- Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told Axios she bonded with the new mayors of Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as Jacksonville's newly elected first woman mayor.
What they're saying: Largo Mayor Woody Brown came away with a long list of ideas to bring to his city including infrastructure grants, affordable housing programs and ways to promote local businesses. "I think there are some zero or no-cost things we can do to help our city right away.
- The gathering was a refreshing moment of nonpartisan collaboration, he said. "The potholes don't really care if you're a Democrat or Republican," he said. "It's a really nice collaborative, cooperative environment. We've all got different walks of life, but we all have similar problems as cities."
What's ahead: Tampa will host the conference in 2025, Castor told Axios.
