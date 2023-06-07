Tampa Bay mayors learn from the rest of the nation

To help better Tampa Bay, three mayors left town last week.

Driving the news: Tampa, St. Petersburg and Largo's mayors returned from the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday.

The big picture: They joined around 200 mayors of cities with more than 30,000 residents, representing dozens of states.

Panel topics include managing the influx of migrants, supporting startups, electric vehicles, developing passenger rail, and promoting tourism.

Zoom in: St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said he learned a lot from a panel on "tapping the power of DEI and accessibility" that will help inform his search for a chief equity officer.

He bonded with the mayors of Nashville and Jackson, Mississippi, over discussions of preemption.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told Axios she bonded with the new mayors of Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as Jacksonville's newly elected first woman mayor.

What they're saying: Largo Mayor Woody Brown came away with a long list of ideas to bring to his city including infrastructure grants, affordable housing programs and ways to promote local businesses. "I think there are some zero or no-cost things we can do to help our city right away.

The gathering was a refreshing moment of nonpartisan collaboration, he said. "The potholes don't really care if you're a Democrat or Republican," he said. "It's a really nice collaborative, cooperative environment. We've all got different walks of life, but we all have similar problems as cities."

What's ahead: Tampa will host the conference in 2025, Castor told Axios.