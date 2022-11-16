Karen Bass is first woman elected as LA mayor

Rep. Karen Bass is seen on election night at the Palladium in Hollywood. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) won the Los Angeles mayor’s race Wednesday against billionaire developer Rick Caruso, per AP.

Why it matters: Bass’ victory in the closely-watched race between two ideologically opposed Democrats shows that LA voters prefer an institutional Democrat over a political outsider to solve the city’s homelessness crisis.

The big picture: Bass, 69, is the first woman elected mayor of Los Angeles and the first Black woman to hold the position.

Context: She has served six terms in Congress and was on Biden's shortlist for a running mate in 2020.

During the June primary, Bass finished with a seven-point lead but neither of the candidates received 50% of the vote and so they headed to a midterm runoff.

The closely-watched race drew high-profile endorsements, with Bass being backed by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Caruso, meanwhile, had a slew of celebrity endorsements, including from Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk.

Of note: Both candidates, particularly Caruso, spent massive sums of money on advertising.

Caruso, 63, is expected to have spent some $53 million on advertising for the campaign, per the Los Angeles Times.

Bass, meanwhile, spent just over $4.1 million on advertising.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.