3 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Karen Bass is first woman elected as LA mayor
Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) won the Los Angeles mayor’s race Wednesday against billionaire developer Rick Caruso, per AP.
Why it matters: Bass’ victory in the closely-watched race between two ideologically opposed Democrats shows that LA voters prefer an institutional Democrat over a political outsider to solve the city’s homelessness crisis.
The big picture: Bass, 69, is the first woman elected mayor of Los Angeles and the first Black woman to hold the position.
Context: She has served six terms in Congress and was on Biden's shortlist for a running mate in 2020.
- During the June primary, Bass finished with a seven-point lead but neither of the candidates received 50% of the vote and so they headed to a midterm runoff.
- The closely-watched race drew high-profile endorsements, with Bass being backed by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
- Caruso, meanwhile, had a slew of celebrity endorsements, including from Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk.
Of note: Both candidates, particularly Caruso, spent massive sums of money on advertising.
- Caruso, 63, is expected to have spent some $53 million on advertising for the campaign, per the Los Angeles Times.
- Bass, meanwhile, spent just over $4.1 million on advertising.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.