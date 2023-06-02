Columbus plays host to mayors' conference
Watch what you say to the stranger at the bar this weekend — they just might be a big city mayor.
What's happening: The annual U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting opens today at the Hilton Columbus Downtown and runs through Monday.
Why it matters: The gathering is a unique opportunity to show off our fair city to hundreds of local dignitaries.
- Plus, many of our civic concerns — such as public safety, tech growth and climate action — match the priority issues of the four-day convention.
State of play: Around 200 mayors of cities with over 30,000 residents are registered to attend, representing dozens of states.
- The Ohio delegation includes 18 such leaders, including New Albany's Sloan Spalding and Columbus' Andrew Ginther.
Zoom in: Panel topics include managing the influx of migrants, supporting startups, "tapping the power of DEI and accessibility," electric vehicles, developing passenger rail and promoting tourism.
- An "armchair discussion" this morning will highlight Columbus as a "model for public-private partnership."
What he's saying: Ginther tells Axios he is "really excited" for Columbus to host the meeting for the first time.
- He credits the organization for being one of the few bipartisan groups remaining in government.
- Ginther is the group's second vice president and is in line to serve as president starting in 2024.
The intrigue: The event's opening coincides with Gun Violence Awareness Day and is centered in a busy commercial district that has suffered from high-profile shootings this year.
- As mayors enjoy a trip to the art museum tonight, Ginther will attend a gun violence vigil at City Hall.
- Attendees passed a resolution last year urging Congress to enact universal background checks on all gun sales, red flag laws and a ban on 3D-printed "ghost guns."
Meanwhile, leaders will share complaints this weekend over state preemption — legislative efforts to curb their municipal authority to regulate guns, abortion and other issues.
- Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein continue to battle state GOP officials in an effort to enact local gun safety laws.
