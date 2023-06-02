Share on email (opens in new window)

Mayor Andrew Ginther is the second vice president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and will host the group's meeting in Columbus. Photo illustration: Allie Carl/Axios. Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Watch what you say to the stranger at the bar this weekend — they just might be a big city mayor.

What's happening: The annual U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting opens today at the Hilton Columbus Downtown and runs through Monday.

Why it matters: The gathering is a unique opportunity to show off our fair city to hundreds of local dignitaries.

Plus, many of our civic concerns — such as public safety, tech growth and climate action — match the priority issues of the four-day convention.

State of play: Around 200 mayors of cities with over 30,000 residents are registered to attend, representing dozens of states.

The Ohio delegation includes 18 such leaders, including New Albany's Sloan Spalding and Columbus' Andrew Ginther.

Zoom in: Panel topics include managing the influx of migrants, supporting startups, "tapping the power of DEI and accessibility," electric vehicles, developing passenger rail and promoting tourism.

An "armchair discussion" this morning will highlight Columbus as a "model for public-private partnership."

What he's saying: Ginther tells Axios he is "really excited" for Columbus to host the meeting for the first time.

He credits the organization for being one of the few bipartisan groups remaining in government.

Ginther is the group's second vice president and is in line to serve as president starting in 2024.

The intrigue: The event's opening coincides with Gun Violence Awareness Day and is centered in a busy commercial district that has suffered from high-profile shootings this year.

As mayors enjoy a trip to the art museum tonight, Ginther will attend a gun violence vigil at City Hall.

Attendees passed a resolution last year urging Congress to enact universal background checks on all gun sales, red flag laws and a ban on 3D-printed "ghost guns."

Meanwhile, leaders will share complaints this weekend over state preemption — legislative efforts to curb their municipal authority to regulate guns, abortion and other issues.