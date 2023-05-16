Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Raymond James Stadium on April 14 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Early figures suggest Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour at Raymond James Stadium had a major financial impact on Tampa Bay, with area hotels more than doubling their typical daily profits.

By the numbers: How Hillsborough County hotel revenues during Swift's shows compared to the same time last year, according to Smith Travel Reports figures shared by Visit Tampa Bay's Molly Barbieri:

April 13: Up 96%

April 14: Up 101.3%

April 15: Up 109.4%

What they're saying: "I have not seen an impact from a concert in my tenure like Taylor Swift," says Hotel Haya general manager Peter Wright, who's been in the hospitality business for more than 25 years.

He says his Ybor City hotel was at capacity all three nights, with about a 60% increase in room rates, to almost $600 per room.

The big picture: Fans have created a mini economic boost for cities by spending big on lodging, travel, food and fashion, Axios' Erica Pandey reports.

Zoom in: That economic boom is particularly loud in Tampa, the only Florida stop on Swift's tour, where all three nights at the approximately 70,000-person stadium sold out.

Raymond James Stadium might have profited $5 million, according to early estimates reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

West Tampa Sandwich Shop owner Andy Russell says he got a significant sales bump over those three days, thanks to the influx of out-of-towners — many of them "women wearing glitter."

Tampa local Jordan Carrasquillo, who rents out cars through the Turo app with her husband, tells Axios she had twice as many groups rent than she does on typical weeks.

Of note: Swifties also flocked to themed events, including both "Sorry You Missed Taylor" parties and pre-show "Tay-Gates."

What's next: Beyonce's Renaissance tour — which is also expected to rake in more than a billion dollars — lands in Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 16.