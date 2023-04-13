Taylor Swift's Eras Tour takes over Tampa
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour isn't just a concert, it's a nationwide phenomenon. And we're finally feeling it.
Why it matters: Her performances tonight, Friday and Saturday at Raymond James Stadium are her only stops in Florida — meaning thousands of fans from across the state are flocking to Tampa this week.
The big picture: Swift could pack the stadium with 150,000-200,000 fans over the course of her three sold-out shows, bringing in a staggering amount of revenue, Creative Loafing reports.
- Some fans lined up outside Raymond James at least four hours early Wednesday morning to buy merchandise for sale, per the Tampa Bay Times.
Be smart: Hillsborough County's Office of Consumer Protection is warning residents not to fall for last-minute ticket scams, per WFLA.
Zoom in: Hillsborough County changed its name to "Swiftborough" to get in on the fun other areas have had celebrating their Eras Tour stops.
- Glendale, Arizona, also changed its name, Arlington, Texas, renamed a street and Vegas illuminated its Gateway Arches.
What's ahead: No word yet on whether Swift will accept Mayor Jane Castor's offer of the key to the city and to be mayor for a day. We'll see what she has to say on stage.
- Whether you got tickets or not, you can be part of the phenomenon with events around Tampa Bay starting tonight.
