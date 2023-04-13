Taylor Swift performs on the first night of her Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas, on March 31. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour isn't just a concert, it's a nationwide phenomenon. And we're finally feeling it.

Why it matters: Her performances tonight, Friday and Saturday at Raymond James Stadium are her only stops in Florida — meaning thousands of fans from across the state are flocking to Tampa this week.

The big picture: Swift could pack the stadium with 150,000-200,000 fans over the course of her three sold-out shows, bringing in a staggering amount of revenue, Creative Loafing reports.

Some fans lined up outside Raymond James at least four hours early Wednesday morning to buy merchandise for sale, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Be smart: Hillsborough County's Office of Consumer Protection is warning residents not to fall for last-minute ticket scams, per WFLA.

Zoom in: Hillsborough County changed its name to "Swiftborough" to get in on the fun other areas have had celebrating their Eras Tour stops.

What's ahead: No word yet on whether Swift will accept Mayor Jane Castor's offer of the key to the city and to be mayor for a day. We'll see what she has to say on stage.