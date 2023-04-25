Your guide to voting in Tampa's runoff election

Tampa voters will soon decide a handful of close City Council races, some of which have gotten dirty since the March election.

Why it matters: Four contested seats and, ultimately, the extent of Mayor Jane Castor's influence on the council are at stake in Tuesday's runoffs.

State of polls: No candidate in the races for Districts 1, 2, 3, and 6 drew more than 50% of the vote in March, leaving those seats undecided.

In District 1, Alan Clendenin will take on Sonja P. Brookins. They both got more votes than incumbent Joseph Citro last month, while Clendenin led.

Council member Guido Maniscalco will face Robin Lockett for a citywide seat representing District 2. Both candidates campaigned on addressing affordable housing concerns.

Charlie Miranda and Hoyt Prindle compete for the new District 6 seat, covering West Tampa and parts of Seminole Heights and South Tampa.

Between the lines: In the first round of voting, District 3 council member Lynn Hurtak had an edge over former state Sen. Janet Cruz, who lost her statewide office to Republican Jay Collins during the 2022 midterm election.

Since then, Republicans have made unlikely alliances with Hurtak to try to defeat Cruz. And Cruz has deployed some nasty campaign mailers attacking Hurtak.

So too have the District 6 candidates, Creative Loafing reports.

What they're saying: "Never before, ever — and I am an old woman — has there been this nastiness in a local nonpartisan race," Sandy Freedman, Tampa's first woman mayor, told Creative Loafing.

What we're watching: Voter turnout on March 7 was super low, with 13.6% of registered voters turning in ballots, meaning the runoff election could be decided with even fewer votes.

Be smart: Election Day polling places are open from 7am-7pm. Find more information here.