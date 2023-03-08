Tampa municipal election results spur four runoffs

As Tampa Mayor Jane Castor prepares for a new term, the fate of city council hinges on several neck-and-neck races.

Driving the news: Four of the six districts on the ballot will have runoffs between their top two candidates since none of the candidates in those races got more than 50% of the vote — and one race is separated by just 75 votes.

1 big win: Bill Carlson kept his seat in District 4, beating Blake Casper, who waged a highly financed campaign.

Nailbiter: Gwendolyn Henderson appeared to edge out incumbent Orlando Gudes by 75 votes Tuesday night in unofficial results.

A city investigation found that Gudes created a hostile work environment for Henderson's sister, who was an aide. Though Henderson, a Jefferson High School department head, has said that’s not why she ran.

The runoffs: Council member Lynn Hurtak had an edge over former state Sen. Janet Cruz Tuesday night, but the contentious race will continue.

In District 1, Alan Clendenin will take on Sonja P. Brookins. They both got more votes than incumbent Joseph Citro, while Clendenin led.

Council member Guido Maniscalco will face Robin Lockett for District 2.

With 49.39%, Charlie Miranda almost got the lead he needed to take the new District 6 seat, covering mostly West Tampa along with parts of Seminole Heights and South Tampa. He'll face Hoyt Prindle in the runoff.

The big picture: Voter turnout was super low, with only 13.64% of registered voters turning in ballots, likely because Castor ran unchallenged.

What's next: Runoffs on April 25.