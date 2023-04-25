Walmart is becoming more popular in Tampa Bay

Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

Publix still dominates Tampa Bay's grocery market, but Walmart is creeping up on its lead.

State of play: Publix is the most popular grocery chain in Tampa Bay, with 38.5% of the market share as of last year.

Walmart is a solid runner-up, with 25.8% of the share, according to new data from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

Flashback: Last year, Publix held 40% of the market while Walmart had a little more than 20%.

What's next: Amazon — which acquired Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.4 billion — is looking to dramatically expand the grocery wing of its commerce empire, Axios' Richard Collings and Kimberly Chin write.