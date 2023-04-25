51 mins ago - Business

Walmart is becoming more popular in Tampa Bay

Alex Fitzpatrick
Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

Publix still dominates Tampa Bay's grocery market, but Walmart is creeping up on its lead.

State of play: Publix is the most popular grocery chain in Tampa Bay, with 38.5% of the market share as of last year.

  • Walmart is a solid runner-up, with 25.8% of the share, according to new data from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

Flashback: Last year, Publix held 40% of the market while Walmart had a little more than 20%.

What's next: Amazon — which acquired Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.4 billion — is looking to dramatically expand the grocery wing of its commerce empire, Axios' Richard Collings and Kimberly Chin write.

  • A Whole Foods is under construction in St. Petersburg, off 38th Avenue North. It'll soon compete with two nearby Publix stores.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more