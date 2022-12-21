Tampa tech company donates radiation shields to Ukraine

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) accepts one of StemRad's radiation shields from astronaut Scott Kelly. Photo: Courtesy of FIBA

A Tampa-based company is using its technology to protect astronauts and, most recently, the Ukrainian government.

Driving the news: StemRad, a radiation protection technology company that was part of the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator's first tech cohort in 2017, donated 20 gamma radiation shields to Ukraine, the company announced earlier this month.

The shields are designed to protect individuals in the event they're exposed to high rates of radiation.

The company, which is working with NASA, also says its AstRorad radiation protection vests were aboard the Orion Spacecraft, which returned last week from lunar orbit.

Details: StemRad claims to be the world's only company making equipment to protect against gamma radiation, a form of electromagnetic radiation dangerous to the human body.

The big picture: The war resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has world leaders fearing a nuclear crisis after explosions came close to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in November.

What they're saying: StemRad CEO Oren Milstein told Axios his technology was inspired by the Chernobyl disaster.

"To see it happening again in Ukraine, this time with the Russian invasion, was a big deal," he said. "I think it's an obligation of every freedom-loving person in the world to defend, in a small way even, a country that's being invaded."

What to watch: The company is asking for donations to give Ukraine 200 shields that would protect first responders in case of a nuclear crisis.