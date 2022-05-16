FIBA aims to solve Tampa Bay business problems with Israeli tech

The massive building on North Howard Avenue in Tampa was once a place for history-making men, a former armory stocked for war and full of machismo.

Teddy Roosevelt's Rough Riders camped there before fighting in the Spanish-American War. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy both spoke there. Even Elvis was at the former Fort Homer W. Hesterly Armory, playing a show for 10,000 fans in 1956.

Now, as the Jewish Community Center, the building hosts two women who hope to help transform Tampa Bay and perceptions of Israel.

Context: Rakefet Bachur-Phillips and Pam Miniati took over as co-directors of the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA) just before the pandemic hit in 2020.

The lockdowns and lack of travel were a challenge for the organization, which was established in 2016 to help Israeli startups build a presence in Florida.

But they've come out on the other side with a more focused program ready to bring more startups to Tampa Bay's booming tech economy.

What they're saying: "We used to really have to convince people to come to Tampa," Bachur-Phillips told Axios. "We don't have to do that anymore."

Their stories: Bachur-Phillips, who was born and raised outside Tel Aviv, served in the Israeli military before finding her way to Tampa and later joining FIBA as a program director.

Miniati is from Massachusetts and worked as a Capitol Hill staffer prior to a decades-long career working with technology, health care and non-profit startups. She moved to Tampa and joined FIBA in 2017.

Zoom in: Last year, Bachur-Phillips and Miniati shifted the accelerator program away from its cohort model, which hosted a variety of Israeli companies wanting to move to Florida, to bring in companies that address specific needs of Florida's economy.

"Before, we had solutions looking for problems," Bachur-Phillips said.

They hosted the Florida-International Agriculture Innovation Summit in March.

What's new: They're now looking for companies that can solve Florida's hospitality and tourism labor challenges.

Local impact: The CEO of StemRad, which makes radiation-protection gear for physicians, astronauts, first responders, and nuclear industry workers, moved to Tampa and opened a local office after FIBA connected him with Tampa Bay Lightning owner and investor Jeff Vinik.

ECOncrete, which moved to St. Pete after FIBA's program, creates mixes for underwater construction to promote sea life growth and strengthen those structures.

Six other companies established their presence in Florida after participating in FIBA's yearly accelerator program.

The big picture: Bachur-Phillips and Miniati are focused on changing the narrative associating Israel with conflict.