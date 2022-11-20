International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine reported more than a dozen "powerful explosions" were heard near the nuclear plant Saturday night and Sunday morning, Rafael Grossi, IAEA's director general, said Sunday.

Why it matters: The explosions near the plant, which is Europe's largest nuclear power station, were from apparent shelling and ended a period of relative peace at the facility, the director said.

The IAEA said no causalities were reported, but information provided by the team managing the plant indicated that "buildings, systems and equipment" at the site were damaged — none of which were critical for the plant's safety or security.

It said members of its team at the plant "could also see some of the explosions from their windows."

What they're saying: “The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing. Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable," Grossi said.

Grossi did not attribute the explosions to either Russia or Ukraine, saying, "Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire!”

The director again called on Russia and Ukraine to establish a nuclear safety and security zone around the plant "as soon as possible."

The big picture: Both countries had previously agreed to work with the IAEA on the safety zone but efforts to establish one have so far been unsuccessful.

The facility has been held by Russia since its forces seized it by force in March.

Shelling had been happening at Zaporizhzhia since early August but had recently calmed.

Russian military personnel and equipment have been stationed near the plant since the takeover despite calls from over 40 countries to remove them.

Russia had also briefly kidnapped and later released at least two of the plant's senior officials since the start of its occupation of the facility.

Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear power plant operator, has said the kidnappings were intended to extract information about the Ukrainian personnel at the plant.

