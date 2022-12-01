Three words in the new Boating Safety Act — passed last legislative session to keep people safer in Florida waters — might doom boat and jet ski rental companies across the state when it goes into effect Jan. 1.

What's happening: Florida liveries are for the first time required to carry insurance on both the livery "and the renter" in the event of injury or loss. Insurance companies have balked at the change.

All agree those words will cripple the industry unless insurers come around — or unless the legislature fixes the law in the next session.

Some insurers estimate that doing so would raise rates from around $1,500 per boat annually to more than $8,000 per boat, Peggy Mathews, lobbyist for American Watercraft Association, told the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Industry sources say most insurers currently operating in Florida refuse to insure renters.

Without those three words being removed from the law, Florida's waterways could look a whole lot emptier in the new year.

Zoom in: Several local liveries Axios contacted weren't even aware of the coming change.

Freedom Boat Club, with dozens of outlets around the peninsula, told Axios they're exempt because they operate as a membership club, not technically a livery.

The latest: FWC commissioners voted Wednesday to approve compliance rules for the new law with hopes that new insurers step in or that the legislature excises those three words at its next session.

Meanwhile, FWC will take an educational approach to enforcement for the first six months of 2023 — saying in a Marine Enforcement Alert that violators "should be educated and warned about the new laws."

Flashback: Last session, the state Legislature passed SB 606 to crack down on illegal boat charters after accidents spiked over the years.

The bill requires new topics to be covered in livery pre-rental and pre-ride instruction, and requires new content in FWC-approved boating safety education course curriculum.

What they're saying: "Ninety-nine point nine percent of this is all good stuff that's gonna do a lot to improve boater safety in the state of Florida," said David Childs, lobbyist for the National Marine Manufacturers Association.