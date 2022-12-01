The best things Axios Tampa Bay reporters bought in 2022

Reader, we know how hard it can be to find the perfect gift for that special someone.

So we thought we'd trot out the coolest, best and most useful things we found this year — one by one, now 'til Christmas — in hopes you'll find some inspiration.

Ben's leading off with a simple score: a Vietnamese-style single-cup drip coffee maker he found at Pearl River Mart in SoHo on a trip to New York.

Why it matters: I love the routine of making morning coffee — grinding beans, heating water, watching it steep — but for years I've left a half-carafe of coffee in my French press. I can only drink so much.

This little guy lets you make a cup at a time in pour-over fashion, and it's ready in four or five minutes.

The upswing: This little contraption costs just $6.95, but it has brought me great joy.

Selene here, with more gifting inspiration.

One of the most useful things I found this year: This soft bluetooth headband made for sleeping ($20).

Why it matters: I used to get so frustrated on nights when I couldn't sleep, and all I wanted to do was listen to music with headphones. Even earbuds that guaranteed comfort would start to hurt after a minute or two of sleeping on my side.

This headband is great if you want to fall asleep to some ASMR, or try and tune out snoring (though the headphones aren't noise-canceling).

Plus: You can take out the headphones to wash the headband itself, which is a nice touch.

