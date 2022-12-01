The best things Axios Tampa Bay reporters bought in 2022
Reader, we know how hard it can be to find the perfect gift for that special someone.
- So we thought we'd trot out the coolest, best and most useful things we found this year — one by one, now 'til Christmas — in hopes you'll find some inspiration.
Single-cup drip coffee maker
Ben's leading off with a simple score: a Vietnamese-style single-cup drip coffee maker he found at Pearl River Mart in SoHo on a trip to New York.
Why it matters: I love the routine of making morning coffee — grinding beans, heating water, watching it steep — but for years I've left a half-carafe of coffee in my French press. I can only drink so much.
- This little guy lets you make a cup at a time in pour-over fashion, and it's ready in four or five minutes.
The upswing: This little contraption costs just $6.95, but it has brought me great joy.
Bluetooth headband
Selene here, with more gifting inspiration.
One of the most useful things I found this year: This soft bluetooth headband made for sleeping ($20).
Why it matters: I used to get so frustrated on nights when I couldn't sleep, and all I wanted to do was listen to music with headphones. Even earbuds that guaranteed comfort would start to hurt after a minute or two of sleeping on my side.
- This headband is great if you want to fall asleep to some ASMR, or try and tune out snoring (though the headphones aren't noise-canceling).
Plus: You can take out the headphones to wash the headband itself, which is a nice touch.
