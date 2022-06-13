You've heard of Oprah's favorite things? Well, I compiled my own list — Selene's favorite gayest things — to celebrate LGBTQ Pride month.

Between the lines: I tried to keep this to recently released feel-good things. While there is a lot of great thoughtful queer media that surrounds tough and important topics like tragedy and prejudice, I'd like to take this month to soak in as much queer happiness as I can.

I'm also the co-lead of Quaxios, our LGBTQ employee resource group. So I’ll be celebrating with my fellow Axions later this month.

📺 Movies and shows

"Our Flag Means Death" — SO happy this got renewed for Season 2.

"Queer Eye Germany" — Way less annoying than the American version, with a cast that's still wonderful and bringing their queer magic into people's lives. Plus, if you're reading subtitles you can't doomscroll on your phone at the same time.

"Alice Junior" — A pure feel-good movie about a trans teen who gets a happy ending. Ditto on that subtitles note.

"A Secret Love" — A beautiful documentary following a couple in a league of their own.

📚 Books

"Nothing to See Here" — Kevin Wilson writes the main character — a lesbain — so well here I was shocked this book was written by a man. And it's a tearjerker of a sweet story.

Simon Snow series by Rainbow Rowell — Looking for a queer alternative to Harry Potter? Look no further. This is basically if Harry and Draco fell in love, but Rowell creates her own magical world.

"The Gunkle" — A former actor begrudgingly takes in his niece and nephew and have adorable misfit adventures.

"This Is How It Always Is" — Another sweet family story, but this time with an adorable trans kid at its center.

🎧 These were all great audiobooks btw.

Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

🗯 Comics

"Heartstopper" series by Alice Osman — I finally got my hands on all four after the reprint and they were so worth the wait. Watch the Netflix series first and then sob along in with comics.

"Woman World" — When a birth defect wipes out all men, women and trans folk rebuild society under the flag of "Beyonce's Thighs." (Also free on Webtoons!)

Cosmoknights — Like Star Wars for lesbians!

Oh, by the way: I'm starting a Queer Comic Book club with Tombolo and Metro Inclusive Health! If you're queer and love comics or just want to try them out, hit me up.

👟 Actual things

Tom's Mallow Unity slides — SO COMFY.

Teva's Pride 2020 sandals — Not sure why they took these off their current pride collection but you can find them at other retailers.

Emotional Rollercoaster mug — This mug from Talking Out Of Turn makes my daily iced latte 100% cuter and better.

