Survey: Florida voters prioritize inflation over abortion at the polls

Data: University of South Florida poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Floridians are voting with their pocketbooks this time around, citing inflation, jobs and the economy as far more important issues than immigration, abortion, or gun violence.

Why it matters: According to a USF survey of 600 likely voters released yesterday, inflation has negatively affected the lives of most Floridians and they're carrying financial anxieties to the polls.

The survey was conducted Oct. 14-23, just before early voting started.

State of play: 80% of likely voters here who make an income say their wages have not kept up with the rising costs of goods and services in the past year.

And 67% of all likely voters say they have less money available for a personal emergency than a year ago.

Just 7% report having more emergency money than they did a year ago.

The intrigue: When asked who was most responsible for inflation, more than a third said they blame the Biden administration.

Nearly a fifth blame COVID-19.

11% say the war in Ukraine.

More than 8% blamed "something else."

Of note: Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state government weren't offered as answers.

The latest: More than 3 million Floridians had cast ballots by mail or voted early as of yesterday morning, per the state Department of Elections.

Republicans were outpacing Democrats 1.29 million to 1.15 million votes cast.

Between the lines: More than half a million voters with no party affiliation have cast votes, and an additional 576,923 ballots mailed to NPA voters have not been returned.