Poll reveals power of targeting "persuadable" seniors in Florida
The governor's race in Florida is polling incredibly tight and will likely come down to a well-defined group of "persuadable" senior voters who tend to care way more about economic issues like inflation and jobs than abortion or the environment.
- Those are the noteworthy findings of a new poll commissioned by AARP, the nonpartisan membership organization that advocates for those 50 and older.
State of play: "Persuadable voters" are the 11% of the 50 and older segment of the Florida electorate who are not definitely voting for either Gov. Ron DeSantis or former Gov. Charlie Crist.
- Their number covers the polling gap between the two candidates and include those who are leaning toward a candidate and those completely undecided.
Details: Pollsters tell us these persuadable voters are mostly moderates or independents. And they're more pessimistic about the way things are going.
- When asked to identify the issue they care most about, more than a quarter said inflation and rising prices, and 20% said jobs and the economy — far outpacing their 50+ peers.
- Compared to 50+ voters who have already picked Crist or DeSantis, these voters care less about election security, crime, voting rights, abortion, climate change and immigration.
What we're watching: The candidate who wants these votes will speak to their personal finances rather than about social or cultural issues.
