Newcomer's guide to hurricane prep: What to consider ahead of a storm

First hurricane? First in a while? Don't panic. We've got your back.

We've covered every hurricane and tropical storm to threaten Florida in the past 17 years, from Wilma to Irma. We'll walk you through some options.

First things first: Veteran meteorologist Denis Phillips with ABC Action News reminds us that errors in storm tracking beyond three days out can be huge, so don't get caught up in those forecasts.

With the storm slated to hit Florida mid-week, now is when you want to start paying attention to storm track trends.

Should I stay or should I go? Before you decide to ride this one out in your bathrobe with a frozen daiquiri, consider: where is your home, what's it made of, and what evacuation zone are you in?

If you're in a mobile home or some impermanent structure, you might think hard about evacuating.

Otherwise, plug your address into this handy map to see your evacuation zone. EZs are designated by letter and your vulnerability increases with every letter, with Zone A as the most vulnerable. (To see whether you're in a flood zone, go here: Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota.)

Listen to local authorities as the storm gets closer, and follow appropriate routes if you choose to evacuate at the last minute.

If the storm is big enough to push a storm surge into your home, it's best to bail. Here's where you can find free government sandbags. (Warning: the lines in Tampa were very long yesterday.)

If you stay, get prepared. At a minimum, have a seven-day supply of food and water. To be truly prepared, here's a handy checklist for a disaster supply kit.

Seek higher ground: Go stay with family or friends in a safe place for a few days. Get a motel or Airbnb in Gainesville or Lake Butler. Make arrangements in advance.

Make sure that your car is full of fuel.

Stay away from major bodies of water.

Go early; traffic gets worse the closer the storm is to landfall.

Remember: storm tracks can change quickly, so be careful not to seek shelter too early or you could put yourself in a worse situation.

Emergency shelter: Many local schools and public buildings open to the public as storms approach. Check with your municipality to see which shelters are near you.