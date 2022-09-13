Florida craft breweries bounce back

Florida's largest craft breweries rebounded big one year after the pandemic crippled the industry.

The state of beer: Florida Beer Co. of Cape Canaveral, which bought Ybor City Brewing Company in 2005 and is the state's second largest craft brewer, saw a 39% increase in sales in 2021 from the prior year, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.

The state's third largest craft brewer, Coppertail Brewing in Tampa, grew by 20% last year after dropping by about the same between 2019 and 2020.

The largest, Cigar City, collected under CANarchy, grew by 3%.

Rounding out the list: The Florida Brewery in Auburndale grew 6%; Tampa Bay Brewing grew 19%; St. Pete's 3 Daughters grew 36%; Oyster City Brewing in Apalachicola grew 52%.

In 2021, Florida saw eight breweries close and 28 open, the data shows.

The big picture: The craft beer industry overall grew by 8% in 2021, Axios Denver's John Frank reports.

Between the lines: The annual data — published for its members in the New Brewer journal — is the most comprehensive breakdown of the state's craft beer industry.

Yes, but: Not all craft brewers are represented in the rankings because some do not submit sales and production data to the Colorado-based Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.

Our analysis looked at sales reported to the association from breweries, brewpubs and taprooms, but excluded contract brewers.

Also excluded are local breweries that don't meet the definition of independent, where less than 25% of the brewery is owned or controlled by a beverage alcohol industry member that is not itself a craft brewer.

What's next: Bart Watson, an economist for the association, says 2022 is producing mixed results with overall growth projected to be 4%–5%.

Inflation on the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, is hurting the industry. So is competition from other alcohol products, such as canned cocktails and seltzers.

But, there's one clear pandemic recovery, he said in a recent industry briefing: "Brewery sales are stronger and still growing."

The bottom line: For the next year, Watson anticipates an elevated "long-term growth rate … but below [2021] when there was still strong growth bouncing back from those pandemic losses."