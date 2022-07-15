16 mins ago - Food and Drink
Chef Ferrell Alvarez to open new Italian concept Ash in Tampa
Ash, a new Italian concept from Rooster & the Till chef Ferrell Alvarez and his Proper House Group, will open at Water Street Tampa this coming spring.
Why it matters: Alvarez, a 2017 James Beard semi-finalist, pulled in a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award recently for Rooster and remains one of the most inventive and noted chefs in the region.
- While he and his partners have added walk-up counters like the Nebraska Mini Mart, Gallito Taqueria and Dang Dude, the new concept will be the first sophisticated restaurant since Rooster opened in 2013.
Ash, meant to reference an ash tree, will occupy 2,400 square feet of indoor dining space and 1,000 square feet of outdoor seating on the ground floor of the district's newest residential building, Asher
- The striking interior, with rich neutrals and an open kitchen, was designed by Houston-based Gin Design Group, and the branding and graphics from Tampa's Pep Rally Inc.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.