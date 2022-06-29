Record Burmese python means trouble for Everglades

In December, a team searching the Everglades for pythons found a snake larger than anyone had ever seen in Florida before.

The 18-foot-long female Burmese python weighed 215 pounds — much larger than the previous record holder at 140 pounds — and contained 122 eggs, also a new record.

Why it matters: The size of this snake suggests pythons are eating more fauna and growing based on consumption and not necessarily age, per the New York Times.

A snake of this size also hints at the difficulty of finding them, despite the state's efforts to kill large numbers with detector dogs and scout snakes.

The big picture: Experts suspect there are tens of thousands of pythons in the Everglades, and they're competing with other native animals — like the endangered Florida panther — for food, like possums, raccoons and white-tailed deer.

Flashback: Although endangered in certain parts of Asia, Burmese pythons began popping up in the Everglades in the 1980s, reportedly due to the exotic pet trade.

When python pets got too big, the theory goes, people released them into the wild, and they began to thrive in the 1.5-million-acre Everglades. The python has since beaten out the alligator as South Florida's chief predator.

🐍 What they're saying: "So, is there a future where the western Everglades is silent?" asked Conservancy of Southwest Florida CEO Rob Moher, per USA Today.

"Imagine going out and there's no wildlife, no bird life because this apex predator is just devouring what is out there."

What's next: The 10-day Florida Python Challenge kicks off Aug. 5. Awards for the state-sanctioned hunt include:

Most pythons: $2,500

2nd most pythons: $750

Longest python: $1,500

2nd longest python: $750

Bonus: "Killing It," the Peacock show starring Craig Robinson as a Florida snake hunter, has been renewed for Season 2, per Variety.