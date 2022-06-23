Nude pickleball takes over Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay nudists have been working on their groundstroke.

State of play: Pickleball — that mash-up of tennis, badminton and ping-pong — has exploded in popularity lately.

The rub: It only makes sense, then, that the sport would also be growing in popularity among those who call Tampa Bay's nudist communities home.

Clothing-optional resorts are advertising their pickleball facilities, holding tournaments, and putting in more courts to meet the demand.

"Nude pickleball is beating the pants off its competition," wrote Frank Cerabino for Pickler, a pickleball news and information website and newsletter, in a story headlined "Nude pickleball is taking off."

Zoom in: At Caliente Club and Resorts in Land O' Lakes, the popular Nightfall Pickleball is held every Monday at 5pm. "Grab your balls!" the flyer says. "It's time for pickleball!"

Pickleball popularity has grown so much at clothing-optional Eden RV Resort in Hudson that they're getting rid of the shuffleboard court to add another pickleball court.

What they're saying: "We tell people, just bring your tennis shoes," Mike Sullivan, a USA Pickleball ambassador and a resident of Cypress Cove Nudist Resort in Kissimmee, told Pickler.

Yes, butt: "All of them balls in play could be confusing!" someone called Two Bills posted on the Talk of the Villages message board.