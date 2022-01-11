Cheaper to buy than rent in most of Florida

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: ATTOM; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Owning a median-priced home is more affordable than the average rent on a three-bedroom property in 58% of the U.S., a new report says.

But there's a big city/suburban divide, Axios' Jennifer Kingston reports: Renting makes more sense in big metropolitan areas while homeownership wins out in rural areas and suburbs with lower property prices.

Why it matters: Even with home prices continuing to climb, the affordability gap is narrowing, which may signal the imminent end to what's been a steady run-up in home prices.

Zoom in: Among Tampa Bay counties, it's cheaper to rent rather than buy in Pinellas and Manatee, but cheaper to buy in every other county.

Go deeper: Take a look at the national version.