I binge-watched "Selling Tampa," and here are my thoughts

We already knew the real estate market in the Tampa Bay area is on fire. Now the world knows, thanks to Netflix's new and wildly popular show "Selling Tampa."

The big picture: The "Selling Sunset" spin-off centers around Sharelle Rosado's Allure Realty and her team of stylish agents as they attempt to find buyers for Tampa's most luxurious homes.

Why it matters: Rosado says during the show that a Black woman in luxury real estate is a rarity in Tampa. It's even rarer to see a hit TV series about it.

"Viewers are going to see powerful minority women stepping into luxury real estate," Rosado tells Creative Loafing. "This shows anyone as long as you work hard and no matter what, you can do it."

Allure Realty owner and broker Sharelle Rosado walks toward her Ybor City office. Photo courtesy Netflix

What to expect: Throughout the eight-episode season, you'll see stunning multi-million dollar homes, some hiring and firing, the usual drama, and countless glamor shots of the Tampa Bay area.

Keep an eye out for Tampa spots Forbici Modern Italian restaurant, Perry Harvey Sr. Park, the Epicurean Hotel, Canvas Fashion Gallery and of course, the Allure office in Ybor City.

For more Tampa pride, peep Juawana's "Tampa Bae" tee in the final episode, and then buy it from Etsy here.

The response: On the heels of a big season four of "Selling Sunset," "Selling Tampa" quickly became Netflix's No. 1 show, per Rosado.

No word on a season two yet, but there are plenty of unanswered questions and lingering plot points to keep me hooked for another batch of episodes.

The cast of "Selling Tampa" takes a trip to Miami. Photo courtesy Netflix

I'm a tad reality TV-obsessed so despite not being based in Tampa (I'm a Charlotte-based Axios editor), I needed to share some thoughts, and I roped in Axios' Bri Crane, too.

Emma's thought bubble: Compared to "Selling Sunset," I found the staging pretty lackluster on "Selling Tampa." Sure, the pools and views were still top-notch, but where's the custom chaise lounge when you want one?

My maybe-not-that-hot take is that Jason and Brett are the worst part of "Selling Sunset." I much prefer this women-led business angle. Emma's thought bubble 2: Alexis did not understand the assignment. IYKYK.

This $14 million Sunset Park home featured in episode four has eight (or was it 10?) bathrooms. Since airing, the Dundee Street home's price to $12 million. Photo courtesy Allure Realty

The bottom line: It's worth a stream for viewers in Tampa Bay and beyond, especially if you like house porn and drama.

Go deeper: Read more about Tampa Bay's real estate market in our previous reporting.