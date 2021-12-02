Tampa Bay's overheated housing market

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's only going to get more difficult and expensive to buy a house in Tampa Bay.

What's happening: Tampa had the second-highest national home price increase for a metro market in September 2021 with a 27.7% increase, per the Associated Press, behind only Phoenix.

Home values increased 28.7% from Oct. 2020 to Oct. 2021, valuing the average Tampa Bay home at $316,379, according to Zillow.

In both September and October, Zillow reported that homes spent a median of just six days on the market.

Around the Bay: In Bradenton, demand is outweighing supply and even with increased prices, competition for homes is fierce.

In October, the median price of a single-family home was $425,000, up 18% from 2020, while the number of sales fell 12.3%, per the Bradenton Herald.

In Sarasota County, the median price of a single-family home increased 19% from last year to $410,000.

Behind the sales: Investors, or buyers representing companies, are part of why it's so hard to buy a home, local real estate agents told the Tampa Bay Times.

They make it difficult for regular home buyers using mortgages because their companies can pay more and in cash.

A record-high of one in four Tampa Bay home purchases were made by an investor in the third quarter, the Times reported via Redfin analysis.

Redfin also found that investors have heavily targeted south St. Petersburg, Ruskin and Ybor City.

What they're saying: Alex Krumm, broker-owner of NextHome Excellence and president of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, told the Herald that prices will continue to rise next year, most likely by a lot.