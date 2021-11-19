Taste test: Trader Joe's Thanksgiving foods

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

After Axios Chicago reviewed Aldi's special holiday foods, we decided to see if Trader Joes' Thanksgiving-themed foods would be up to par for your dinner table.

State of gobble: We tried whatever we could find in the Tampa and St. Pete locations this week and rated them out of five 🦃.

Ben's takes, in six words:

Peppermint Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix: Requires little effort, difficult to eat. 🦃🦃🦃

Turkey Sausage Stuffing Fried Rice: Nothing about this says Thanksgiving. 🦃🦃

Turkey Flavored Gravy: Thin as your aunt Beverly Anne's. 🦃🦃

Camembert Cheese and Cranberry Sauce Fillo Bites: Delicious goodness wrapped in paper napkins. 🦃🦃🦃

Gingerbread Cake & Cookie Mix: Tastes mildly disappointing, like Christmas past. 🦃🦃🦃🦃

Baker Josef's Gluten-Free Cornbread Mix: Sweet and dense, like corn cake. 🦃🦃

Selene's takes:

Green Bean Casserole Bites: Much tastier than expected! Also filo based, so maybe don't pair with Camembert bites. 🦃🦃🦃🦃

Breaded Turkey-Less Stuffed Roast With Gravy: This is a giant vegan chicken nugget. And the gravy is basically salt and pepper water. Good to appease the family vegan with an all-in-one option, but disappointing as a centerpiece. If you're vegetarian, get the Quorn kind. Or get TJ's smaller vegan stuffed roast and make your own vegan gravy. 🦃🦃

Creamed Greens: OK as a dip, but gross as a side. 🦃

🍽 What we'd actually serve: The casserole bites and gingerbread cookies. Everything else was a little too good to be true.