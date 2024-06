Lower than average tides over the weekend will make for good clam hunting, beachcombing and critter watching.

Driving the news: Tomorrow, the low tide in the Seattle area is forecast to be -2.9 feet at 12:45pm and -2.3 feet on Sunday at 1:28pm, according to US Harbors.

Zoom in: The Seattle Aquarium will have beach naturalists at Carkeek, Golden Gardens, Lincoln Park and Dash Point and seven other Puget Sound beaches both days.

They can identify animals, explain what sea stars eat and why barnacles stand on their heads, and show how to interact gently with the sea creatures and their homes, according to the aquarium.

See the schedule and map.

Before you go: Wear waterproof boots and bring a marine guide, sunscreen, a fleece or poncho and perhaps a change of clothes for kids.