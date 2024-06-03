Why it matters: The recent inclusion of stats from Negro League players has recast the records — greats like Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb no longer hold some top spots — and awakened new interest in the teams that were excluded from the MLB during segregation.
Negro League stars now populate top 10 lists, and more records may change as the MLB analyzes other numbers from seven professional Negro Leagues that operated between 1920 and 1948.
What they're saying: "I'm very proud we were the first company to introduce apparel from the Negro Leagues decades ago," said company founder Jerry Cohen, who added that he's pleased to see players now getting the credit they deserve.
"It's better late than never," he told Axios.
Catch up quick: Cohen grew up listening to his father tell stories of players of another era and became fascinated with sports emblems and uniforms, per the company's story.
Ebbets Field Flannels was born when people expressed interest in buying shirts he'd made for himself from authentic old wool flannel.
The business focused on non-Major League history, such as the Negro Leagues, the pre-1958 Pacific Coast League and teams from Mexico, bringing relatively unknown baseball history to the public.