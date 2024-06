Washington is home to a few drive-in theaters that offer the nostalgic charm of 1950s Americana and outdoor spaces for kids to play as a fun alternative for movie night. You can bring pets too, and no one cares where you put your feet or if you chat it up during the climax.

Pro tip: Feel free to wear your pajamas. Back in if you have a hatchback or truck and set up a comfy little nest for viewing. Or, bring a tarp and blankets or lawn chairs.

Most drive-ins feature two movies, a kid-friendly one that begins when night falls, around 10pm, and a feature movie playing around midnight.

Check out one of these this summer:

Blue Fox Drive-In Theater in Oak Harbor: $6.50 for 11 and older; $1 children 5-10; 4 and under free.

Rodeo Drive-In in Bremerton: $12 adults; $7 for kids 5-12 and seniors; 4 and under free.

Skyline Drive-In Theater in Shelton: $8 for 12 and older; $3 for kids 6-11; 5 and under free.

Wheel-In-Motor Movie in Port Townsend $10; $8 for seniors 65 and up and kids 6-12; kids 5 and under free.

On the other side of the mountains: Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre in Colville.