Cherry tree in bloom and people jogging, bicycling and walking on Azalea Way footpath in Washington Park Arboretum in Seattle. Photo: Greg Vaughn/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

If you're a hiker, summer in the Pacific Northwest is the most wonderful time of year, when a paradise of trails to explore opens up after the spring melt. Yes, but: On scorching hot days, hiking in direct sunlight is probably the last thing you want to do.

Pro tip: Choosing trails with unique cooling features makes all the difference.

Other tips include bringing sunscreen, remembering to hydrate, reducing your mileage if it's extra hot and being mindful of any heat or smoke advisories in effect.

Here are some of the region's best shady and pleasantly cool, low-mileage and low-elevation hikes that fit the bill when it's hot but you still want to stretch your legs — all within an easy drive of Seattle.

The eerie beginning of the Snoqualmie Tunnel. Photo: Megan Burbank/Axios.

The route: It's a 5.3-mile out-and-back hike on the Palouse to Cascades Trail, much of it through a decommissioned railway tunnel.

Elevation gain: None.

Good for: Kids with a tolerance for spookiness, cyclists, day hikers looking for something accessible but fun.

The vibe: Think Narnia or "The Descent" sans zombies: On even the hottest summer day, the Snoqualmie Tunnel stays cool, and sometimes mist even emanates from the massive wooden doors that flank the cave-like, 2.3-mile stretch through the tunnel.

Pro tip: Bring layers, a good flashlight and a snack or lunch to eat in the sunshine at the end of the tunnel before making your trek back through the dark.

Denny Creek Trail on a sunny day. Photo: Megan Burbank/Axios

The route: A 6-mile round-trip tour of waterfalls in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.

Elevation gain: 1,345 feet.

Good for: Kids, families, anyone who thinks hiking is more fun when you can go swimming too.

The vibe: Denny Creek is a summer staple for a reason — after a gentle mile in, you can enjoy the fruits of your labor with a cooling dip at a natural waterslide.

For some — especially families with small children — the waterslide is the turnaround point, keeping this hike to an easy 2 miles. You can also keep going and turn around at Snowshoe Falls for a more challenging 6-mile hike.

Pro tip: On sunny Saturdays, Denny Creek gets crowded, so head out early or consider going on a weekday.

The bridge at the end of Beaver Lake Trail is now a lookout point. Photo: Megan Burbank/Axios

The route: Nestled off Mountain Loop Highway near Darrington, this is an easy 3-mile out-and-back hike with good tree cover most of the way.

Elevation gain: 100 feet.

Good for: Hikers who prefer a meandering pace, families and dogs.

The vibe: A pleasant, old railway grade that leads to an idyllic viewpoint over the Sauk River shaded by moss-covered trees, this is an approachable, well-shaded hike with plenty of natural beauty that gets you lots of bang for your buck if it's too hot to hit your usual hiking mileage.

Pro tip: Beaver Lake is a rare all-seasons hike — go back in the fall for gorgeous foliage, and in the winter, all that tree cover doubles as rain protection.

Plentiful tree cover at the Washington Park Arboretum. Photo: Megan Burbank/Axios.

The route: A choose-your-own-adventure jaunt through one of the city's most beautiful parks, with informational placards for amateur botanists and pristine views of Lake Washington.

Good for: Families, cute dates, picnickers and anyone who is too hot to drive outside the city limits.

The vibe: With its bright florals and meandering paths through bucolic greenery, this is the only walk on this list with Bridgerton vibes.

Pro tip: Just like Beaver Lake, the arboretum has plentiful tree coverage, which offers respite from the sun in the summer and the rain in the winter.