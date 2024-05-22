Here's a look at some of the May historical events in the city and beyond, sourced from state history encyclopedia HistoryLink and local newspaper and agency archives.

May 18, 1980: After months of blowing off steam, Mount St. Helens erupted, killing 57 people, blotting out the sun in Yakima and releasing one of the largest debris avalanches ever recorded, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.