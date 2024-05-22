Washington parents like the sound of Olivia and Oliver.
The big picture: Those were the top baby names in the Evergreen State last year, according to a recently released list by the Social Security Administration.
- 359 babies were named Olivia, while 416 were named Oliver.
Zoom in: Amelia, Emma, Sophia, Evelyn, Charlotte, Mia, Isabella and Harper round out the state's top 10 for girls.
- Liam, Noah, Theodore, Henry, Mateo, James, Benjamin and Lucas were among the top 10 for boys.
Zoom out: Nationally, Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names.
The intrigue: Maeve, Luka, Thiago, Adrielle and Millie saw the greatest growth in popularity between 2013 and 2023 among Washington parents, while Alexa and Alexis saw the greatest decrease.
- Perhaps due to parents' unsurprising desire to avoid accidentally triggering their Amazon smart gadgets.
Fun fact: Some parents are hiring TikTok and Instagram influencer consultants to find baby names with an eye toward cultivating their child's future persona, Axios' Mimi Montgomery reports.