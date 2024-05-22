25 mins ago - News

Washington's trendiest baby names

A bar chart showing the biggest changes in baby name popularity in Washington 2013-2023.The biggest increase in popularity was for Maeve and the biggest decrease was for Alexa.
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Washington parents like the sound of Olivia and Oliver.

The big picture: Those were the top baby names in the Evergreen State last year, according to a recently released list by the Social Security Administration.

  • 359 babies were named Olivia, while 416 were named Oliver.

Zoom in: Amelia, Emma, Sophia, Evelyn, Charlotte, Mia, Isabella and Harper round out the state's top 10 for girls.

  • Liam, Noah, Theodore, Henry, Mateo, James, Benjamin and Lucas were among the top 10 for boys.

Zoom out: Nationally, Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names.

The intrigue: Maeve, Luka, Thiago, Adrielle and Millie saw the greatest growth in popularity between 2013 and 2023 among Washington parents, while Alexa and Alexis saw the greatest decrease.

  • Perhaps due to parents' unsurprising desire to avoid accidentally triggering their Amazon smart gadgets.

Fun fact: Some parents are hiring TikTok and Instagram influencer consultants to find baby names with an eye toward cultivating their child's future persona, Axios' Mimi Montgomery reports.

