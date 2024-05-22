Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Washington parents like the sound of Olivia and Oliver. The big picture: Those were the top baby names in the Evergreen State last year, according to a recently released list by the Social Security Administration.

359 babies were named Olivia, while 416 were named Oliver.

Zoom in: Amelia, Emma, Sophia, Evelyn, Charlotte, Mia, Isabella and Harper round out the state's top 10 for girls.

Liam, Noah, Theodore, Henry, Mateo, James, Benjamin and Lucas were among the top 10 for boys.

Zoom out: Nationally, Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names.

The intrigue: Maeve, Luka, Thiago, Adrielle and Millie saw the greatest growth in popularity between 2013 and 2023 among Washington parents, while Alexa and Alexis saw the greatest decrease.

Perhaps due to parents' unsurprising desire to avoid accidentally triggering their Amazon smart gadgets.

Fun fact: Some parents are hiring TikTok and Instagram influencer consultants to find baby names with an eye toward cultivating their child's future persona, Axios' Mimi Montgomery reports.