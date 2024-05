Designated a city landmark in 2008, the Labour Temple (originally the Seattle Labor Temple) on First Avenue in Belltown was constructed by the labor unions in 1942 and was owned and occupied by them for nearly 80 years.

The unions sold it in 2020 and it is currently owned by Queen Anne-based real estate firm Faul and the Downtown Cornerstone Church, which is converting the auditorium addition to a 700-seat sanctuary.

The remodel, which transformed the insides while keeping much of the historical character, won Historic Seattle's 2023 Best Preservation Project Award.

