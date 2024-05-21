Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: MLS Players Association; Note: Guaranteed compensation includes a player's base salary, agent fees and all signing, marketing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player's contract, including option years; Table: Axios Visuals Attacking midfielder Albert Rusnák and center forward Raúl Ruidíaz are the Seattle Sounders' top-paid players, according to the recently released Major League Soccer Players Association salary guide. Why it matters: Spending a lot of money on players doesn't ensure victory, unless you're Inter Miami, which pays the most in team salaries at $41.7 million and currently leads the Eastern Conference standings.

Driving the news: Albert Rusnák earned $2.2 million in base salary and Ruidíaz earned $2 million, according to the latest numbers.

The Seattle club's total guaranteed compensation for 2024 is $16.6 million, putting it in 12th place out of the league's 29 teams, according to the spring-summer salary guide, which includes players' base salaries and guaranteed compensation as of April 25.

The team is 10th in the MLS Western Conference standings.

By the numbers: Rounding out the Sounders' best-paid players are Jordan Morris with $1.6 million in base pay, Cristian Roldan with $1.4 million and João Paulo, also $1.4 million.