Attacking midfielderAlbert Rusnák and center forward Raúl Ruidíaz are the Seattle Sounders' top-paid players, according to the recently released Major League Soccer Players Association salary guide.
Why it matters: Spending a lot of money on players doesn't ensure victory, unless you're Inter Miami, which pays the most in team salaries at $41.7 million and currently leads the Eastern Conference standings.
Driving the news: Albert Rusnák earned $2.2 million in base salary and Ruidíaz earned $2 million, according to the latest numbers.
The Seattle club's total guaranteed compensation for 2024 is $16.6 million, putting it in 12th place out of the league's 29 teams, according to the spring-summer salary guide, which includes players' base salaries and guaranteed compensation as of April 25.