UW student protesters refuse to leave encampment

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Washington say they will not disband their encampment unless the school cuts ties with Boeing, divests from Israel and ends alleged repression of pro-Palestinian students and faculty.
State of play: The university asked protesters last week to remove their tents, saying its response to calls for change would "not be based on an encampment."
The encampment, called Popular University for Gaza, includes more than 100 tents, per university student paperThe Daily.
On Sunday, more than 500 pro-Israel counterprotesters organized a non-denominational church on campus, gathering on Red Square and around the perimeter of the fortified encampment, The Daily reported.