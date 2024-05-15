UW student protesters refuse to leave encampment

People inside an encampment protest the University of Washington's ties to Israel and Boeing on May 12. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Washington say they will not disband their encampment unless the school cuts ties with Boeing, divests from Israel and ends alleged repression of pro-Palestinian students and faculty. State of play: The university asked protesters last week to remove their tents, saying its response to calls for change would "not be based on an encampment."

The encampment, called Popular University for Gaza, includes more than 100 tents, per university student paper The Daily.

The Daily. On Sunday, more than 500 pro-Israel counterprotesters organized a non-denominational church on campus, gathering on Red Square and around the perimeter of the fortified encampment, The Daily reported.

The intrigue: The university has so far been reluctant to cut ties with Boeing, the Seattle Times reported.

The school has not specified whether there will be special security for commencement on June 8.