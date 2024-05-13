Pic to go: Storm rising
The Storm play the Minnesota Lynx in their season opener at Climate Pledge Arena tomorrow night.
Why it matters: After a season of rebuilding last year following Sue Bird's retirement, the Seattle team beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-59 last week in their second win of the preseason.
Who to watch: Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike are among ESPN's top 25 WNBA players.
- Forward Joyner Holmes joined the team last season, averaging 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while averaging just over 10 minutes a contest.
- With Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nika Mühl, Ezi Magbegor, Sami Whitcomb and last year's rookies Jordan Horston and Jade Melbourne, the season looks off to a promising start.
If you go: Tickets for the 7pm game start around $25.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more