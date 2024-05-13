Pic to go: Storm rising

The Storm play the Minnesota Lynx in their season opener at Climate Pledge Arena tomorrow night.

Why it matters: After a season of rebuilding last year following Sue Bird's retirement, the Seattle team beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-59 last week in their second win of the preseason.

Who to watch: Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike are among ESPN's top 25 WNBA players.

Forward Joyner Holmes joined the team last season, averaging 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while averaging just over 10 minutes a contest.

With Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nika Mühl, Ezi Magbegor, Sami Whitcomb and last year's rookies Jordan Horston and Jade Melbourne, the season looks off to a promising start.

If you go: Tickets for the 7pm game start around $25.