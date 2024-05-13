7 hours ago - News

Pic to go: Storm rising

headshot
headshot
Seattle Storm players on the court during a game.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm high-five during a preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury. Photo: Liv Lyons/NBAE via Getty Images

The Storm play the Minnesota Lynx in their season opener at Climate Pledge Arena tomorrow night.

Why it matters: After a season of rebuilding last year following Sue Bird's retirement, the Seattle team beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-59 last week in their second win of the preseason.

Who to watch: Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike are among ESPN's top 25 WNBA players.

  • Forward Joyner Holmes joined the team last season, averaging 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while averaging just over 10 minutes a contest.
  • With Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nika Mühl, Ezi Magbegor, Sami Whitcomb and last year's rookies Jordan Horston and Jade Melbourne, the season looks off to a promising start.

If you go: Tickets for the 7pm game start around $25.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Seattle in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more