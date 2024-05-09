Two Seattle spots — one known for elevated brunch options like salmon toast, the other for sweet and savory Dutch babies — made Yelp's top 100 brunch joints in the nation.
State of the plate: Seattle'sTilikum Place Cafe (No. 81) and the Fat Hen (No. 84) made the list, and further afield, Tacoma's Tibbitts @ Fern Hill (No. 52) and Bistro 76 (No. 75) in Edmonds also got shout-outs.
Why it matters: The rankings arrive just in time for the Mother's Day brunch rush on Sunday.
Yes, but: The Fat Hen and Tilikum Place Cafe are just two of the city's many brunch spots — and with their limited capacity, Mother's Day may not be the best day to experience them.
Reality check: Wherever you're headed for brunch on Sunday, make reservations if you can.
Mother's Day brunch is a time-honored (and crowded) tradition, the Fat Hen self-identifies as "teeny tiny" and Tilikum Place recommends reservations. Plan accordingly, and enjoy your salmon toast and Dutch babies!
Clarridge's thought bubble: To avoid crowds and time conflicts, my family has adopted a policy of making holidays work for us rather than vice versa. Therefore, we rarely celebrate them as noted in the calendar but instead find another day that works for all.
For example, most years we celebrate Easter and Mother's Day together, sometime in April or May, and call it "The Feast of the Great Egg."