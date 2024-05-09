Two Seattle spots — one known for elevated brunch options like salmon toast, the other for sweet and savory Dutch babies — made Yelp's top 100 brunch joints in the nation. State of the plate: Seattle's Tilikum Place Cafe (No. 81) and the Fat Hen (No. 84) made the list, and further afield, Tacoma's Tibbitts @ Fern Hill (No. 52) and Bistro 76 (No. 75) in Edmonds also got shout-outs.

Why it matters: The rankings arrive just in time for the Mother's Day brunch rush on Sunday.

Yes, but: The Fat Hen and Tilikum Place Cafe are just two of the city's many brunch spots — and with their limited capacity, Mother's Day may not be the best day to experience them.

Megan's thought bubble: I love North Star Diner for Space Age vibes, the Sunlight Cafe for vegan waffles (I'm not vegan; they're just good) and Geraldine's Counter for perfect French toast.

Reality check: Wherever you're headed for brunch on Sunday, make reservations if you can.

Mother's Day brunch is a time-honored (and crowded) tradition, the Fat Hen self-identifies as "teeny tiny" and Tilikum Place recommends reservations. Plan accordingly, and enjoy your salmon toast and Dutch babies!

Clarridge's thought bubble: To avoid crowds and time conflicts, my family has adopted a policy of making holidays work for us rather than vice versa. Therefore, we rarely celebrate them as noted in the calendar but instead find another day that works for all.