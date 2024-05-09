A sunny weekend is headed our way, and it's a great time to get out of the house and celebrate the end of false spring with a glut of arts and culture. Here's to getting out there — whether you're in the mood for flowers, jazz or zombies. Thursday 🎞️ Dress up in gold for the Seattle International Film Festival, which opens with a screening of "Thelma," the June Squibb vehicle that melds justice against phone scammers with "Mission: Impossible"-style action, plus an afterparty. It all starts at the Paramount Theatre at 6pm. Tickets are $86.50.

Friday

🧟 Mother's Day plans focusing on flowers and brunch leave out an important segment of the mom population: the ones who love horror movies.

If yours does, take her to see "Dawn of the Dead." George Romero's classic of mall-based horror screens at the Grand Illusion at 6:15pm and 9pm, with additional shows Saturday and Sunday. Tickets from $8.

Saturday

💮 Take in the blooms at the Seattle Chinese Garden's Peony Festival, with dance and drill team performances, a tai chi demonstration, a photo booth, tea tastings, kid-friendly activities and gorgeous blossoms.

11am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday. $6 suggested donation.

Sunday

🎺 Celebrate Mother's Day with something more exciting than flowers. The Seattle Women's Jazz Orchestra is playing a Sunday matinee featuring vocalist Dee Daniels (and her four-octave range) at 2pm at Benaroya Hall's Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall. Tickets $15–25.