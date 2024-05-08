Redmond's Tesla STEM High School is the top public school in the state and third best in the nation, per U.S. News & World Report's recently released 2024 Best High Schools rankings.
The big picture: Nine schools in Washington, nearly half in the Bellevue School District, are listed among the top 500 public schools nationally, a list that includes traditional public schools, charter schools and magnet schools.
How it works: The rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six factors, including performance on state assessments.