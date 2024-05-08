3 hours ago - News

Washington's top-ranked high schools

Map showing the share of public high schools in the top 10% nationally by state from U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 analysis of 18,000 public high schools. D.C. had the most, with 24.2%. Wyoming had the least with zero, and Oklahoma followed with 0.5%. The average was 8.4%.
Data: U.S. News & World Report; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Redmond's Tesla STEM High School is the top public school in the state and third best in the nation, per U.S. News & World Report's recently released 2024 Best High Schools rankings.

The big picture: Nine schools in Washington, nearly half in the Bellevue School District, are listed among the top 500 public schools nationally, a list that includes traditional public schools, charter schools and magnet schools.

How it works: The rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six factors, including performance on state assessments.

Zoom in: After Tesla STEM, the other eight Washington schools in the top 500 are the Bellevue School District's International School, Interlake Senior High School and Newport Senior High School, ranked second, third and fourth, respectively, in the state.

