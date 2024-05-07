A pickleball and paddle during the 2024 APP Vlasic Classic in Florida. Photo: David Berding/The APP/Getty Images

From overuse traumas such as "pickleball elbow" to sprains and even fractures, medical personnel are seeing more injuries as Washington's official state sport becomes mainstream, according to a study earlier this year. Why it matters: Although pickleball has smaller courts and may require less ball chasing, players can still get traumatic injuries, like broken wrists and ankles.

They also face problems like tendonitis from repetitive pounding on a hard surface, the Mayo Clinic study — presented in February to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons — found.

By the numbers: Nearly 87% of all reported pickleball-related injuries occurred in participants over age 50, per another study published this year in Scientific Research.

But there are some simple things you can do to prevent them, per Sanj Kakar, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon.

Think of the three P's of prevention, said Kakar.

Warm up properly by doing long, slow stretches before taking your first swing.

Use the proper equipment — pickleball paddles are thicker, so you need not grip so hard.

And consider taking a lesson to make sure you're building on proper form.

Yes, but: Once injured, players should quickly apply the principles of RICE — rest, ice, compression and elevation to reduce swelling, inflammation and pain, per Seattle's Foot and Ankle Center of Lake City.