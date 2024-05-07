Washington is amongthe states with wild animals that have contracted the highly pathogenic bird flu, including a bobcat in King County, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Why it matters: The bird flu outbreak in dairy cattle that's swept across nine states and has infected at least one person is posing perplexing questions about how the virus is spreading between animals and the risk it poses to humans.
The H5N1 virus was believed less likely to cause infection in humans because it attaches to certain receptors in the airways of birds that humans don't share, said Helen Chu, an infectious disease specialist with UW Medicine.
But the jump to cows and other animals is raising new questions and concerns, said Jürgen Richt, the director of Kansas State University's Center of Excellence for Emerging and Zoonotic Animal Diseases.
Beef and chicken are safe to eat as long as they are thoroughly cooked, per Schaeffer.
The risk of human contraction of the virus is low and still requires significant human contact with infected animals, their infected byproducts or surfaces, Schaeffer said.
Raw milk and cheese products should be avoided, however, per Schaeffer.
The intrigue: Washington state is susceptible to continued outbreaks of avian influenza because of its location within the Pacific Flyway, with migratory birds bringing viruses to domestic poultry populations, Schaeffer said.
What we're watching:Up to 75% of new and emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals, and most of those can be traced back to wildlife.