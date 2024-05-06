Morning Buzz: No more zebra memes

🦓 A zebra that was on the loose for six days after escaping from a trailer in North Bend was safely rescued Friday evening, ending a run of zebra memes featuring the animal at dozens of Washington locales.

"Shug" was captured in the Riverbend neighborhood, according to Regional Animal Services of King County. (KOMO)

🥅 The Sounders, now 12th in the Western Conference standings, played to a scoreless draw against the LA Galaxy despite outshooting the visiting team 10-3 in the first 45 minutes of the home game yesterday. (Sounders at Heart)

🧯 Boeing has locked out a force of private firefighters and brought in replacements after contract negotiations with the workers' union failed to come to an agreement on wages. (Associated Press)