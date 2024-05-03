Girls flag football could become official high school sport
The Seattle Seahawks are backing an effort to make girls flag football a sanctioned sport in Washington.
Why it matters: The push to recognize and support the sport is growing as interest in women's sports skyrockets nationally.
State of play: Late last month, the Emerald Ridge High School girls flag football team appeared onstage with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett when he announced the NFL team's third-round pick.
- The Jaguars were chosen by the Seahawks to be the faces of the sport after they won the Western Washington Championship in their first season, per The Seattle Times.
- The Seahawks have now donated more than $324,000 in grant funding since 2021 to launch girls flag football teams, per the Seahawks.
- There are now more than 80 high schools across the state scheduled to offer girls flag football during the 2024–2025 school year, the team says.
What they're saying: "My girls have been great trailblazers, but it's not just about them," Emerald Ridge coach Ayanna Arceneaux told Axios.
- "It's important to all the young girls growing up, a golden movement for change, and a chance for girls to ignore the stereotypes and stigmas, and enjoy the sport."
What's next: The 53 members of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Representative Assembly are slated to vote soon on whether girls flag football will become sanctioned.
- If approved, Washington could become the 12th state to sanction girls flag football as a high school sport.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more