The Museum of Pop Culture will host a May 4 event to celebrate "Star Wars" on Saturday. Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAO Group

From "Star Wars" celebrations and boating season's Opening Day to Cinco de Mayo, there's lots to do in Seattle inside and outside this weekend. Thursday 🎨 First Thursday Art Walk takes over Pioneer Square. Check out fresh exhibitions at open galleries throughout the neighborhood, with live programming from noon to 10pm. Check ahead to see if your preferred gallery is participating.

🪕 Tune into the Wisconsin band Armchair Boogie with its so-called jamgrass, newgrass, funkgrass tunes at the Sunset Tavern in Ballard. 8pm. Tickets are about $26.

🛻 If country hip-hop is more your jam, check out the Tractor Tavern, also on Ballard Avenue Northwest, where artist David Morris will take the stage at 8pm. Tickets are $20.

Friday

🎤 Jackie Kashian's comedy is a treasure trove of good jokes and fun aunt energy. Experience it at Laughs Comedy Club in the University District Friday at 7:30pm and 9pm. Tickets start at $22. (Additional shows Sunday.)

🌮 Have a little early Cinco de Mayo fun with tacos, trivia and a piñata at the Loyal Heights Community Center. $6. 6pm–7:30pm.

Saturday

🛰️ The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) will be celebrating "Star Wars" Day on May 4 (May the Fourth be with you!) with crafts, giveaways, a droid society gathering, a sing-along and a screening of "The Empire Strikes Back."

Tickets start around $35, but the museum is offering discounts to Washington residents ($24 tickets) for the month of May.

🤺 The Museum of Flight will also be hosting a May the Fourth event with lightsaber training and VR space painting. 10am–4pm. Tickets are $18 for kids ages 5–7 and $26 for adults; $3 off if you wear a costume.

🚣 It's the official Opening Day of Seattle's boating season Saturday, with crew races, regattas, a sailboat race and the Grand Opening Day Boat Parade at the Montlake Cut.

💃🏽 Immerse yourself in a celebration of Asian Pacific Islander culture and heritage at Seattle Center from 11am–6pm.The free event features dances, performances and food.

🇲🇽 Salute Mexico's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 at El Centro de la Raza's 17th Annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration with live music, children's activities, a parade, raffle prizes and traditional Mexican food. 11am–6pm at 2524 16th Ave. South. The event is free but parking is limited so consider light rail.

Sunday

🤣 If Ben Schwartz's standup is anything like his deeply chaotic portrayal of Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on "Parks and Recreation," it's well worth your time. "Ben Schwartz and Friends" has its Seattle stop at the Paramount Sunday at 8pm. Tickets start at $74.