From "Star Wars" celebrations and boating season's Opening Day to Cinco de Mayo, there's lots to do in Seattle inside and outside this weekend.
Thursday
🎨 First ThursdayArt Walk takes over Pioneer Square. Check out fresh exhibitions at open galleries throughout the neighborhood, with live programming from noon to 10pm. Check ahead to see if your preferred gallery is participating.
🛻 If country hip-hop is more your jam, check out the Tractor Tavern, also on Ballard Avenue Northwest, where artist David Morris will take the stage at 8pm. Tickets are $20.
Friday
🎤 Jackie Kashian's comedy is a treasure trove of good jokes and fun aunt energy. Experience it at Laughs Comedy Club in the University District Friday at 7:30pm and 9pm. Tickets start at $22. (Additional shows Sunday.)
Tickets start around $35, but the museum is offering discounts to Washington residents ($24 tickets) for the month of May.
🤺 The Museum of Flight will also be hosting a May the Fourth event with lightsaber training and VR space painting. 10am–4pm. Tickets are $18 for kids ages 5–7 and $26 for adults; $3 off if you wear a costume.
🚣 It's the officialOpening Day of Seattle's boating season Saturday, with crew races, regattas, a sailboat race and the Grand Opening Day Boat Parade at the Montlake Cut.
💃🏽 Immerse yourself in a celebration of Asian Pacific Islander culture and heritage at Seattle Center from 11am–6pm.The free event features dances, performances and food.
🤣 If Ben Schwartz's standup is anything like his deeply chaotic portrayal of Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on "Parks and Recreation," it's well worth your time. "Ben Schwartz and Friends" has its Seattle stop at the Paramount Sunday at 8pm. Tickets start at $74.