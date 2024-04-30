Where we were: Day trip to Shelton

Only one person correctly detected that last week's location puzzle was set at the Caboose Visitor Center on Railroad Avenue in Shelton.

Shelton does not show up on a list of Washington's most Instagrammable locales, but that only adds to its charm.

Things to see: The sign welcoming people into town from the south on State Route 3 is engraved in a huge slice of a 600-plus-year-old tree.

A slab of a tree dated from when it sprouted till it was felled welcomes visitors to Shelton in Mason County. Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

At Overlake Park nearby is a giant bandsaw wheel and blade that was built to saw spruce for WWI aircraft, and which sawed 3 billion board feet of lumber over 41 years.

At Overlake Park, a giant band saw wheel and blade are on display. Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

And downtown, a Simpson logging train on Railroad Avenue — with its caboose fitted out as a little visitor center — serves as a monument to the city's lumber and rail history.

Worth your time: Shelton is home to several thrift shops, including the Nifty Thrifty, Found It Thrift and the Shelton Goodwill, which always seems to have some surprising and unusual items that are fun to browse, if not to buy.