Spring (cleaning) fever is hitting Seattle, right on time with longer days lending themselves nicely to the task of decluttering winter buildup and prepping space for the sunny days ahead, say some local pros. Why it matters: A messy environment can make us anxious and hurt our ability to relax, focus or sleep, while a clear home can lead to a clearer mind and better health.

Spring is a great time to start on a slow, steady and sustainable path to a cleaner, less cluttered life, experts say.

What they're saying: Just 10 minutes a day of decluttering adds up, according to Seattle-based decluttering expert Carrie Powell.

"It doesn't have to be a huge, overwhelming project," Powell said on Instagram.

The big picture: In 20 minutes or less, Powell said you can make a good dent in bedroom clutter by: removing unused exercise equipment, throwing away dead plants and burnt out candles, and getting rid of all those random charging cords.

Also get rid of piles of papers, old magazines, journals you don't write in and books you've already read, she said.

Or you can focus on clearing out something small, like one dresser drawer.

Zoom out: Here's a few more tips to get your house moving toward top shape this spring, according to the pros.

💳 Put the credit card down. You don't need to rush to buy new containers or worry about aesthetics. Instead, think about how you want that space to function, Jenny Albertini, KonMari consultant and author of "Decluttered," told Axios.

⬆️ Use vertical space. Maximize storage by utilizing shelves, hooks and vertical organizers to keep items off the floor and surfaces, said Eryn Donaldson, owner of The Model Home.

Pro tip: If you find yourself stressed or struggling to get started, Lauren Greenwood, founder of home organization brand YouCopia, recommended taking a vacation day to tackle nagging projects.