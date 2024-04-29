3 hours ago - Sports

Sports pic to go: Mariners on top

headshot
A pitcher walks onto a baseball with his name on a neon sign in the background.

George Kirby of the Seattle Mariners after a strikeout against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on April 27. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After a slow start to the season, the Mariners are ranked at the top of the American League West after winning two out of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series that ended Sunday.

  • The M's crushed the snakes 6–1 on Friday, won 3–1 on Saturday and lost 3–2 on Sunday.

Going into Sunday's game the team's had perhaps the "best 15-game run of pitching in Seattle's 48-year franchise history," per MyNorthwest

What's next: The Mariners take on the Braves in three home games this week.

Mariners baseball player holds a trident in triumph after a win.
Ty France of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on Saturday. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images
