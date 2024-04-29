Sports pic to go: Mariners on top
After a slow start to the season, the Mariners are ranked at the top of the American League West after winning two out of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series that ended Sunday.
- The M's crushed the snakes 6–1 on Friday, won 3–1 on Saturday and lost 3–2 on Sunday.
Going into Sunday's game the team's had perhaps the "best 15-game run of pitching in Seattle's 48-year franchise history," per MyNorthwest
What's next: The Mariners take on the Braves in three home games this week.
