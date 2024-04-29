Morning Buzz: Waterfront pay up

⚖️ A group of downtown Seattle property owners must pay the city of Seattle $16 million to fund ongoing construction of the waterfront, per a Washington Court of Appeals ruling. (KING 5)

🗳️ Washington state ranks 10th in the nation for voter turnout, per Census data, with about 59.7% of the 5.51 million state residents who are citizens and of voting age casting a ballot in the 2022 midterms. (The Seattle Times)

🏟️ The Seattle Reign lost 1–0 to the Courage on Saturday, boosting North Carolina into second position in the league's standings and putting Seattle in last place.

The Reign have now lost five in a row — the second longest losing streak in club history. But there are still a score of matches ahead. (Sounder at Heart)

Everett city officials are sounding the alarm after three children in four days overdosed on fentanyl, which had been left unsecured inside homes.