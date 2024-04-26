Some Seattle Kraken and Reign games are coming to your TV for free. Driving the news: Nine upcoming Reign games will be broadcast on KONG-TV and streamable on KING 5's app, and this fall, all Kraken games that aren't broadcast nationally will be available on either KONG or KING 5, per the teams.

Kraken games will also be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Why it matters: We love our Seattle teams, but without accessible broadcasting, it can be challenging to keep up if you don't have the money or time to attend games in person or pay for streaming or cable — or if the games you want to watch aren't broadcast anywhere.

This is especially true for women's teams like the Reign, even though industry analytics show increasing interest in watching them, per Nielsen.

What they're saying: "We look forward to teaming up on dedicated coverage that reflects the demand and growth we are experiencing in women's soccer, while also working together on community-based initiatives that impact our region," said Reign CEO Vincent Berthillot in a statement.

The intrigue: To team up with local TV stations, the Kraken first parted ways with regional broadcasting partner ROOT Sports, which is owned by the Mariners.

The Kraken is also the first team in the NHL to make a deal with Amazon.

What's next: Kraken games will begin airing on TV this fall, and Reign games will be broadcast on KONG on April 27; May 8, 19 and 24; June 9 and 23; July 7; and Sept. 21 and 29.

Check local listings for specific time slots.