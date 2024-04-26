The Sound Transit 2 Line will connect Bellevue and Redmond on the Eastside when it opens on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Sound Transit

The Sound Transit 2 Line that connects Redmond with Bellevue is ready to roll, nearly eight years after breaking ground. Why it matters: The 6.5-mile line connects several Eastside communities with each other and will eventually link up with Seattle.

Driving the news: The eight-stop line from South Bellevue to the Redmond Technology Station opens midday Saturday.

Earlier this week, a new highway-straddling bridge that connects the Redmond Technology station to local streets opened to bikes and foot traffic.

Riders should be able to get from South Bellevue to BelRed or from the Redmond Technology Station to downtown Bellevue in 13 minutes, per Sound Transit.

What they're saying: "Ever since the Eastside community voted for Sound Transit, I've dreamed of a day when I can hop on a train in Redmond and quickly get to Bellevue. Now, that day is here," Redmond Mayor Angela Birney told Axios.

"This is a historic moment that's been years in the making, and I am excited for people across the Eastside and beyond to ride the rails."

How it works: Trains will run every 10 minutes from 5:30am to 9:30pm every day, per Sound Transit.

An ORCA card is the easiest way to pay and the only way to transfer between buses and trains.

Fares range from $2.25 to $2.50 depending on how far you travel. But youth travel for free and reduced fares are available.

Fun facts: Opening day festivities are planned at each of the eight stations, with a chance of prizes for people who check out all of them.

Mario and Luigi, iconic characters from Nintendo, which has a corporate office in Redmond, will make a special appearance at the Redmond Tech Station.

Birney, who rode the line on Thursday, said another highlight was "gliding by all the cars below that were stuck in traffic on 405."

Between the lines: With Sound Transit expecting about 6,000 daily riders to start off, businesses along and near the line are anticipating a boost to their trade, Birney said.

Dote Coffee Bar under the bridge at the Redmond Technology Station saw a 30%-plus increase in business since Monday, she said.

The latest: The Bellevue Police Department announced this week it is rolling out a new police unit to "foster a safe and positive riding experience" for those using the new line through Bellevue.

What's next: Light rail service over I-90 to Mercer Island and Bellevue is expected to open sometime in 2025.